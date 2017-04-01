Police Investigating Armed Robbery At Bloomfield Arby’s

BLOOMFIELD (KDKA) — Police are investigating after an Arby’s restaurant in Bloomfield was robbed Friday evening.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Arby’s in the 5100-block of Baum Boulevard.
Officers were sent to the scene for a report that the restaurant had been robbed at gunpoint.
Police say a black male entered the Arby’s, walked into an employees-only area, pulled out a semi-automatic firearm and demanded money. He fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
There were seven employees present at the time of the robbery. No one was injured.
The suspect is described as about 5-feet-5-inches tall. A black mask was covering his face. He was wearing a Pirates baseball cap, a navy blue hooded sweatshirt, a black shirt, black pants, black shoes, and gray gloves.
He was last seen fleeing the scene across Cypress Street toward Liberty Avenue.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on this robbery should call Major Crimes at (412) 323-7800.