College Students Arrested After Prostitution Sting In Florida

MIAMI, Fla. (KDKA) — Three college students are locked up following a prostitution sting in Coral Gables, CBS Miami reports.

Police say Samara Charlotin, 19, and Acacia Friedman, 23, were high-priced escorts.

Maury Noun, 21, allegedly orchestrated the deal that brought officers into the picture.

Noun met with an undercover officer at Hotel Colonnade’s restaurant where they discussed the terms: Noun would receive $3,000 for brokering the deal and the undercover officer would be charged $5,000 for sex with both girls.

When the girls were brought into the room, the officer paid the money and signaled police to arrest all three.

On Thursday, Judge Mindy Glazer asked Charlotin what she was studying.

“I am a biology major and a minor in criminal justice,” she responded.

“Where do you study at?” Glazer followed up.

“Florida International University,” Charlotin said.

Friedman and Noun are students at the University of Miami.

Judge Glazer told the teen that maybe the arrest would teach her a lesson.

“Maybe it is a good thing you got arrested. Maybe you will change your way… lead a new path. Focus on school. You’ll do well,” she said.