Missing Kittanning Man Found Dead In Wooded Area

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police say a man who disappeared more than a week ago has been found dead.

Greg Bosko, 55, vanished 11 days ago in Butler County.

On Saturday evening, police announced Bosko had been found dead in a wooded area near Redbud Road in Concord Township.

On Friday, Bosko’s family and friends organized a search party set for Saturday morning.

Bosko’s brother Dan told KDKA his brother disappeared after driving a couple to the city of Butler from Kittanning, in Armstrong County, where he had permitted them to live temporarily in his apartment.

Police have interviewed the couple, but they have not yet been charged with any crimes.

When Dan visited his brother’s apartment, his TV was gone, along with his laptop computer and his mountain bike.

Dan said his brother had planned to relocate in the city of Butler.

“Finding him alive would be the thing, but just finding him would be good. We’re hoping and praying for the best, but every day that goes by, it doesn’t look as good,” Dan told KDKA on Friday.

