High School Baseball Team Treats Officers To Lunch

MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — A high school baseball team showed local police officers their appreciation by treating them to lunch Friday.
The North Allegheny baseball team brought McCandless police officers pizza, pasta, salad and desserts to thank them for their service.
The McCandless police posted photos from the lunch on their Facebook page, wishing the team “fun and success on the ballfield and in life.”
A school official says the officers spoke to the kids about life lessons, and McCandless Police Chief DiSanti said, “I was impressed with the coaches who are mentoring these youths.”
