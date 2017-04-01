EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

High School Baseball Team Treats Officers To Lunch

April 1, 2017 2:20 PM
Filed Under: McCandless, McCandless Police, North Allegheny High School

MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — A high school baseball team showed local police officers their appreciation by treating them to lunch Friday.

The North Allegheny baseball team brought McCandless police officers pizza, pasta, salad and desserts to thank them for their service.

The McCandless police posted photos from the lunch on their Facebook page, wishing the team “fun and success on the ballfield and in life.”

north allegheny baseball mccandless police1 High School Baseball Team Treats Officers To Lunch

(Photo Credit: Facebook/Town of McCandless Police Department)

A school official says the officers spoke to the kids about life lessons, and McCandless Police Chief DiSanti said, “I was impressed with the coaches who are mentoring these youths.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia