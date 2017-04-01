Vice President Pence To Deliver Grove City College Commencement Address

GROVE CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — Vice President Mike Pence will speak at Grove City College’s commencement in May.
According to the Grove City Collegian, the college’s president, Paul McNulty, announced the news in an email to students and others in the college community.
Pence will deliver the commencement address at the ceremony on Saturday, May 20. McNulty said specifics about arrangements for the ceremony are not available at this time.
“We know that this day is a celebration of the accomplishments of our graduating class,” McNulty wrote. “Please pray that our efforts to organize and manage this event will result in a wonderful lifetime memory for our graduates and their families.”
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter