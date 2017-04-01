Watch: Teacher Gives 4th-Graders Fake ‘Spelling Test” As April Fool’s Prank

ROYAL OAK, MI (KDKA) — An elementary school teacher in Michigan pulled off his April Fool’s Day prank a bit early this year, much to the delight of everyone on the internet.

Fourth-graders at Oakland Elementary School groaned when Joe Dombrowski announced there would be a surprise spelling test on Wednesday.

For several minutes, the students struggled to work through the “test,” mostly because the words Dombrowski asked them to spell were completely made up.

“Alright, going through the list with the spelling, you’re checking your own lists, here we go,” Dombrowski announced confidently as he sat in front of the class.

The first word?

“Blorskee. As in, ‘I lost my blorskee at a carnival,’” he said.

Here is the complete “spelling test:”

Blorskee: “I lost my blorskee at a carnival.”

Tangateen: “I eat my spaghetti with a tangateen.”

Speekuzslmn: “Look, there’s a speekuzslmn.”

Wazamata: “Students said they were sick, I said, ‘Wazamata with you?’”

Slipert: “Be careful when you’re sleeping, there might be a slipert in your house.”

Chchch: “The horse was angry so I said chchch.”

Rol-aska-tox: “Rol-aska-tox was surprised when jinx took the crown.”

Speenuch: “My favourite food is speenuch and artichoke dip.”

Shabolaskp: “Be careful that you do not catch shabolaskp.”

GÜRRR: “My friend told me a secret and I said GÜRRR.”

The two-minute video has been viewed 15 million times.

As Dombrowski finished up the quiz, he told the kids to check number 11.

“There is no number 11,” they shouted.

“It’s April Fool’s, because this is an April Fool’s joke,” yelled Dombrowski, clearly pleased with the successful prank.

“It’s not even April!” a student shouted back.

“Close enough,” he said.

