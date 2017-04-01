EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Woman Pinned, Killed Under Her Own Car At Massachusetts Gas Station

April 1, 2017 7:37 PM
Filed Under: Massachusetts

SAUGUS, Ma. (KDKA) — A woman was killed Saturday morning at a gas station in Massachusetts.

CBS Boston reports the 36-year-old victim was at a Sunoco station in Saugus when she ended up pinned underneath her Chevy Captiva.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

“Saugus Police are actively investigating what caused the woman to become trapped under the vehicle and will not be releasing the identity of the victim or any further information at this time,” police said in a statement.

