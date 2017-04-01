Young, Gifted & Black Awards Held In Monroeville

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — The Young, Gifted & Black Awards were held Saturday in Monroeville.
The event, named after a song by Nina Simone, was held at noon at the Doubletree Hotel by Hilton.
Organizers want to shine a light on what the honorees do for their community.
The nine people celebrated Saturday join a group of more than 100 award winners in the last decade.
“There are young adults out here, particularly people of color, that are doing some very positive things. It’s not always the negative images that are projected. There’s a lot more people out here doing some positive things,” said Young, Gifted & Black founder Dr. Arzella Stewart-McCauley.
John Franklin of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture was a guest speaker.
