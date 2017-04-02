16-Year-Old Facing Charges For Fatal Shooting In Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – A 16-year-old boy is facing charges for fatally shooting a man in Aliquippa on Friday night.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the 500-block of Wykes Street, and the victim, identified as Tremayne Foster, was found dead in front of a house in the 700-block of Griffith Street.

The criminal complaint says minutes before police were called to the scene for a report of a shooting, Foster had called 911 to say he was trying to get his son, but he wasn’t being allowed into the home.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman who was with Foster told police the 16-year-old suspect confronted Foster while they were outside the house on Wykes Street. The two got into an argument, and the 16-year-old pulled out a handgun and fired four shots.

The woman told police that she and Foster then fled down an alley, and she heard additional gunshots while they were fleeing. They continued to flee until they reached the 700-block of Griffith Street.

The woman also said she felt a burn on her side while they were running, and according to the criminal complaint, her cell phone appeared to have been struck by a bullet.

The criminal complaint says the woman was familiar with the 16-year-old suspect. An additional witness told police the suspect was in the Wykes Street home when Foster arrived, and the witness heard arguing and gunshots and then saw the suspect with a handgun.

The suspect is facing charges of criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide, and aggravated assault.

