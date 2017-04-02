Large Water Main Break Shuts Down Elizabeth Borough Road

ELIZABETH BOROUGH (KDKA) — A large water main break shut down a road in Elizabeth Borough on Sunday.
It happened in the 100-block of North 2nd Avenue around 4 a.m.
Police said on Facebook that the road would be closed from the Dollar General at the Route 51 on-ramp to Market Street until approximately 2 p.m.
Downtown Elizabeth will be without water while crews work to repair the break.
Police urge residents to avoid the area.
