Large Water Main Break Shuts Down Elizabeth Borough Road

April 2, 2017 6:31 AM
Filed Under: Elizabeth Borough, Water Main Break

ELIZABETH BOROUGH (KDKA) — A large water main break shut down a road in Elizabeth Borough on Sunday.

It happened in the 100-block of North 2nd Avenue around 4 a.m.

(Photo Credit: Facebook/Elizabeth Borough Police K-9 Unit)

Police said on Facebook that the road would be closed from the Dollar General at the Route 51 on-ramp to Market Street until approximately 2 p.m.

Downtown Elizabeth will be without water while crews work to repair the break.

Police urge residents to avoid the area.

