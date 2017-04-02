EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Pennsylvania Couple Pranks Mailmain With Hilariously Long Letter

April 2, 2017 7:03 PM
Filed Under: Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania couple got a kick at the mailman’s expense on April Fool’s Day.

Billy Kelly of Lewisburg and his wife left a rather special envelope in the mail slot on Saturday.

After they set the trap, the Kellys waited in their car.

When the mailman went to retrieve the envelope, it was revealed just how out of the ordinary this particular letter was.

He tried his best, but pull after pull, he couldn’t make it to the end of the envelope.

When he did eventually reach the end, the mailman realized he had been pranked.

Fortunately, he seemed to get a kick out of the ordeal.

