Police Investigating Death Of 7-Month-Old Girl In Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are investigating the death of an infant in Homewood.
According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiners Office, 7-month-old Azaria Devaughn was found unresponsive around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of Bennett Street.
Devaughn was pronounced dead at 5:30 a.m. at Children’s Hospital.
The cause and manner of death are pending.
Police have not said if the death is considered suspicious.
