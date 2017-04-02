EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Police Investigating Death Of 7-Month-Old Girl In Homewood

April 2, 2017 7:53 PM
Filed Under: Azaria Devaughn

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are investigating the death of an infant in Homewood.

According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiners Office, 7-month-old Azaria Devaughn was found unresponsive around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 6900 block of Bennett Street.

Devaughn was pronounced dead at 5:30 a.m. at Children’s Hospital.

The cause and manner of death are pending.

Police have not said if the death is considered suspicious.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

Comments

One Comment

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    April 2, 2017 at 8:00 PM

    Trust me .Its suspicious.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia