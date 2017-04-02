EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Police Investigating Shooting In Clairton

April 2, 2017 11:54 PM
Filed Under: Clairton, Rose Avenue, Van Kirk Alley

CLAIRTON (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday night in Clairton.

Just before 10 p.m., police and paramedics rushed to the intersection of Van Kirk Alley at Rose Avenue.

Upon arrival, a 23-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Allegheny County Police were requested and are investigating.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

