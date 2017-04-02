Police Investigating Shooting In Clairton

CLAIRTON (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday night in Clairton.
Just before 10 p.m., police and paramedics rushed to the intersection of Van Kirk Alley at Rose Avenue.
Upon arrival, a 23-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.
He was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.
Allegheny County Police were requested and are investigating.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter