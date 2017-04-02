EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Police Searching For 13-Year-Old Runaway In Fayette County

April 2, 2017 4:36 PM
Filed Under: Fayette County, Felicia Ann Campbell, Uniontown, Williams Street

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — State police are searching for a 13-year-old runaway in Fayette County.

Felicia Ann Campbell was last seen at her home on Williams Street in Uniontown around 6 p.m. Saturday.

She is approximately 5’2” and weighs about 80 pounds. She has brown hair.

Campbell was last seen wearing a blue button down jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Pennsylvania State Police Uniontown at 724-439-7111. 

