Police Searching For 13-Year-Old Runaway In Fayette County

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — State police are searching for a 13-year-old runaway in Fayette County.
Felicia Ann Campbell was last seen at her home on Williams Street in Uniontown around 6 p.m. Saturday.
She is approximately 5’2” and weighs about 80 pounds. She has brown hair.
Campbell was last seen wearing a blue button down jacket, blue jeans and black boots.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Pennsylvania State Police Uniontown at 724-439-7111.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter