‘Senseless, Horrendous Act’: Family Heartbroken After Missing Kittanning Man Found Dead

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – For the most of this weekend, Dan Bosko had been hoping to get some answers about what happened to his brother, 55-year-old Greg Bosko, who had been missing from the Kittanning area since late March.

Late Saturday afternoon, his worst fears became reality.

“There’s never closure. I mean it’s always going to be there. You’re gonna see someone he knew or was associated with, then there’s his kids. To me that’s…it will lessen but I don’t think it will ever be closure,” Dan Bosko said.

Greg’s body was found just after 4 p.m. Saturday in a creek bed. His neck had been slashed and his death was ruled a homicide.

“The condition of the body, whenever it was located, it was obvious there was foul play involved. The coroner’s report justified what we thought. There was severe trauma to the neck,” said State Trooper James Long.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

“Why? I’d like to look somebody in the face and ask them ‘why, why?’ That’s it,” Dan Bosko said. “Why did you do what you did? This senseless, horrendous act that it was.”

Family members said Greg Bosko did have a history of drug-related issues, but that he had been doing well recently.

They spent much of the day Saturday looking for clues into Greg Bosko’s disappearance.

He was last seen in the Butler area with a couple he was allowing to stay in his apartment in Kittanning.

Family members said many of his personal items have gone missing.

“His apartment was robbed, they took stuff out because they were living there. TV, laptop computer, mountain bike, his car. I’m sure that just went toward pawning somewhere or selling somewhere,” Dan Bosko said.

Those missing items may lead authorities to the person or persons responsible for Bosko’s death.