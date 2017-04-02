Report: One Critically Injured After Shaler Crash

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was reportedly critically injured after a car crash in Shaler Township early Sunday.
It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 1500-block of Mt. Royal Boulevard.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, it was a single-vehicle crash, and one person was ejected from the vehicle. The victim was transported to Allegheny General Hospital.
The victim’s current condition is unknown.
The Shaler Township Police Department reported around 7:45 a.m. that Mt. Royal Boulevard was closed between Wetzel Road and Glenshaw Avenue while crews worked to replace a pole that was damaged in the crash.
The road reopened early Sunday afternoon.
