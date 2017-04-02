EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Report: One Critically Injured After Shaler Crash

April 2, 2017 1:09 PM
Filed Under: Car Crash, Shaler Township

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was reportedly critically injured after a car crash in Shaler Township early Sunday.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 1500-block of Mt. Royal Boulevard.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, it was a single-vehicle crash, and one person was ejected from the vehicle. The victim was transported to Allegheny General Hospital.

The victim’s current condition is unknown.

The Shaler Township Police Department reported around 7:45 a.m. that Mt. Royal Boulevard was closed between Wetzel Road and Glenshaw Avenue while crews worked to replace a pole that was damaged in the crash.

The road reopened early Sunday afternoon.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia