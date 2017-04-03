EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Benintendi Lifts Red Sox Over Pirates 5-3 In post-Ortiz Era

April 3, 2017 6:57 PM
Filed Under: Andrew Benintendi, Baseball, MLB, Pirates, Red Sox, Rick Porcello

BOSTON (AP) – Rookie Andrew Benintendi hit a three-run homer that capped a five-run fifth inning, and the Boston Red Sox began their post-David Ortiz era by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 in Monday’s opener.

Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello (1-0) gave up three runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings while striking out five, and Craig Kimbrel earned the save despite allowing two runners in the ninth.

Playing the team it beat in the first World Series in 1903, Boston opened against a National League opponent for just the second time.

Gerrit Cole (0-1), the first overall pick in the 2011 amateur draft, gave up five runs and seven hits in five innings.

Ortiz retired after last season after helping the Red Sox win three Series titles, their first since 1918.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

