EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Chick-fil-A Giving Away Sandwiches To Fans Decked Out In Pirates Gear On Friday

April 3, 2017 11:09 AM
Filed Under: Chick-Fil-A, opening day, Pittsburgh Pirates, PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates are opening the regular season on the road today against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

That means Opening Day at PNC Park won’t be until Friday.

But that gives you plenty of time to plan out your outfit.

If you’re getting decked out in your Buccos gear at the end of the week, make sure you stop by Chick-fil-A. That’s because the restaurant will be giving away Original Chicken Sandwiches.

To get a free sandwich, customers have to be wearing official Pittsburgh Pirates gear.

The giveaway is only on Friday, April 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

So get out your black and gold, Pirates fans!

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia