Chick-fil-A Giving Away Sandwiches To Fans Decked Out In Pirates Gear On Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates are opening the regular season on the road today against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.
That means Opening Day at PNC Park won’t be until Friday.
But that gives you plenty of time to plan out your outfit.
If you’re getting decked out in your Buccos gear at the end of the week, make sure you stop by Chick-fil-A. That’s because the restaurant will be giving away Original Chicken Sandwiches.
To get a free sandwich, customers have to be wearing official Pittsburgh Pirates gear.
The giveaway is only on Friday, April 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
So get out your black and gold, Pirates fans!
