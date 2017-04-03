Latrobe Man Back Behind Bars Hours After Being Released From Jail

LATROBE (KDKA) — A man who was released from jail a few days ago was only free a few hours before landing back behind bars.

Latrobe police say it all happened at the Chestnut Street Apartments in Latrobe.

Two suspects, one who just got out of jail, set upon the 15-year old-victim. They didn’t want money, instead they were after old basketball shoes.

Kane Markle was just getting home when the incident began.

“I heard the noise and I ran down to see what was going on,” he said.

Markle told KDKA he saw 27-year-olds Zachery Kimmick and Michael Roger Conley roughing up a 15-year-old neighbor during a robbery.

“They were still going at him,” Markle recalled.

As the teen struggled, Markle intervened and realized something odd.

“They were trying to steal the little man’s shoes,” he said.

Fending Conley off, Markle managed to call the police. Kimmick kept trying to get the shoes, but Markle didn’t recognize him..

“I heard he just got of jail Friday,” Markle said.

Court records confirm Zachary Kimmick released on simple assault last week.

Kimmick is back inside the Westmoreland County Jail on $15,000 bond, joined by Michael Conley on $10,000 bond. Both are charged with robbery.

The victim is okay, though there is no word on what happened to the shoes.

“You don’t beat up little kids for anything, especially for shoes. You could pick him up with one arm, you’re gonna beat him up for shoes? It’s shameful.”