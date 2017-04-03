Boy Battling A Brain Tumor Named Mayor For A Day, Gets His Own Clubhouse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A McKees Rocks boy battling a brain tumor received a special gift over the weekend thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Friends and family cheered as 5-year-old Eddie Nagel ran into his backyard to check out his brand new clubhouse.

Eddie loves Mickey Mouse and really wanted his own Mickey Mouse clubhouse. His wish granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“The Make-A-Wish experience is awesome, they do make dreams come true,” said Christina Nagel, Eddie’s mom.

Eddie was diagnosed with a brain tumor in August of last year.

“He was falling and stumbling and we didn’t know why, and he couldn’t see,” said Edward Nagel, Eddie’s dad. “So the doctors, the pediatricians recommended getting an MRI. We did the MRI and we got results instantly that he had a brain tumor and he was admitted to the hospital that night.”

Since then, it’s been a rough road with weekly chemotherapy treatments. The good news, Eddie’s tumor is shrinking.

Fun days, keep his spirits up.

His doctors say he’s been talking about getting a clubhouse for a while.

“It’s incredibly important, things like this are, make such a big difference for families, for any family going through something like this,” said Dr. Lisa Maurer, Eddie’s doctor.

The community came together to see little Eddie’s reaction to his new clubhouse, and to see him named the mayor of McKees Rocks for the day.

“He’s going through a lot and we’re trying to just make him feel better, keep him happy,” said McKees Rocks Mayor Jack Muhr.

Eddie had a chance to forget about being sick, even if just for a few hours.