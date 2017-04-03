EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Police: Carjacking Suspect Fatally Shoots Man, Kills Self

April 3, 2017 8:50 PM
Filed Under: West Virginia

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) – State police say a carjacking suspect fatally shot a man before apparently killing himself in southern West Virginia.

State police spokesman Lt. Michael Baylous says in a news release that troopers responded to a report of a shooting Monday in the Spruce Mountain area of Raleigh County. Baylous says a trooper found 77-year-old Billy Joe Collins dead from a gunshot wound.

The statement says 29-year-old David Jesse Young of Beckley shot Collins before stealing his vehicle. Baylous says Young had been involved in several carjackings through the county during the day.

Troopers determined that Young was last seen entering a church, where he was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

