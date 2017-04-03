EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Police Seek 2 Men Missing Under Suspicious Circumstances

April 3, 2017 3:13 PM
Filed Under: Cambria County, Damian Michael Staniszewski, James Edward Smith, Portage Borough

PORTAGE BOROUGH (KDKA) — State police are seeking two men who went missing more than a week ago in Cambria County.

James Edward Smith, 32, of Portage, and Damian Michael Staniszewski, 19, of Duncansville were last seen together at Smith’s home on Prospect Street in Portage Borough on Mar. 26.

Smith and Staniszewski are acquaintances and were reported missing by their respective families.

A vehicle known to be operated by Staniszewski was found on Mar. 28 along State Route 985 in Conemaugh Township in Somerset County.

Police say the men are missing under suspicious circumstances.

Anyone with information on their disappearance should contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. 

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia