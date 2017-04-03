Police Seek 2 Men Missing Under Suspicious Circumstances

PORTAGE BOROUGH (KDKA) — State police are seeking two men who went missing more than a week ago in Cambria County.
James Edward Smith, 32, of Portage, and Damian Michael Staniszewski, 19, of Duncansville were last seen together at Smith’s home on Prospect Street in Portage Borough on Mar. 26.
Smith and Staniszewski are acquaintances and were reported missing by their respective families.
A vehicle known to be operated by Staniszewski was found on Mar. 28 along State Route 985 in Conemaugh Township in Somerset County.
Police say the men are missing under suspicious circumstances.
Anyone with information on their disappearance should contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter