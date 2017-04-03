Come out and golf with 93.7 the Fan Hosts at The Fan Open presented by Bowser Cadillac at Manor Valley on Friday, June 16th from 10am to 6pm!
There will be games, prizes, food, beer, cigars and a chance to hang out with some of the hosts of 93.7 the Fan! Auction items provided by Total Sports Enterprises and proceeds benefit the Dr. Stanley Marks Foundation.
The Fan Morning Show, Cook & Poni, and Starkey & Mueller will be broadcasting live on location.
Grab a foursome and play! – click here. ($300 +fee)
Single and need a team? Click here. ($80 +fee)
Must be 21 or older.
The Fan Open is sponsored by Miller Lite/Greensburg Beverage.