Vice President Pence To Speak At College’s May Commencement

April 3, 2017 9:25 AM
GROVE CITY, Pa. (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence is to be the commencement speaker May 20 at Grove City College in western Pennsylvania.

The Grove City Collegian newspaper posted an email from college President Paul McNulty confirming the announcement on Friday.

The email says the school will be working with Pence’s advance team and details on the visit and the speech were still being worked out.

Grove City is a private, Christian liberal arts college with about 2,500 students. It’s located in the borough of the same name about 50 miles north of Pittsburgh.

The school did not immediately respond to an email Monday seeking additional information.

