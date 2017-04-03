Wesley Spectrum To Benefit From Panera Bread’s Pieces Of Hope Cookie Campaign

Wesley Spectrum is a local organization that helps children and families in the Pittsburgh area.
They assist with education, behavioral health and autism and Panera Bread has selected Wesley Spectrum to benefit from their “Pieces of Hope” cookie campaign.
Proceeds from cookies sold at the 35 Panera Bread’s in Western PA will go toward Wesley’s autism programs.
Wesley Spectrum CEO Doug Muetzel tells the “KDKA Morning News”, “This is a tremendous opportunity for us to build awareness. Every single Panera locally will have banners and signage, talking to folks about . . . autism.”
The cookies will be sold for seven days only starting Monday April 3rd.
You can visit http://www.panamericangroup.com/autism
