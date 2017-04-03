The Ham-Burglar? Man Accused Of Stealing $450 Worth Of Hams

YOUNGWOOD (KDKA) — State Police in Westmoreland County are looking for a man who was caught on grocery store surveillance video allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars’ worth of ham.
The theft happened last Monday around 6:30 p.m. at the Shop ‘n Save on Route 119 in Youngwood.
According to state police, the suspect got away with $450 worth of hams.
Surveillance video shows the suspect with a full shopping cart.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call State Police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288.