EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

The Ham-Burglar? Man Accused Of Stealing $450 Worth Of Hams

April 3, 2017 1:24 PM
Filed Under: Shop 'n Save, Theft, Westmoreland County, Youngwood

YOUNGWOOD (KDKA) — State Police in Westmoreland County are looking for a man who was caught on grocery store surveillance video allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars’ worth of ham.

The theft happened last Monday around 6:30 p.m. at the Shop ‘n Save on Route 119 in Youngwood.

youngwood ham theft 2 The Ham Burglar? Man Accused Of Stealing $450 Worth Of Hams

(Source: Pennsylvania State Police)

According to state police, the suspect got away with $450 worth of hams.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Surveillance video shows the suspect with a full shopping cart.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call State Police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia