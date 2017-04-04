D.A.: Man Traveled From Arkansas To Armstrong Co. To Rape 12-Year-Old Girl

KITTANNING (KDKA) — A man from Arkansas has been arrested and charged in the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl from Armstrong County.

According to the Armstrong County District Attorney’s Office, the suspect, Alastair Stewart of Ft. Smith, Arkansas, spent six months talking to the victim online.

Investigators say Stewart contacted the girl using apps like Snapchat and Skype.

The District Attorney’s Office says Stewart allegedly asked the girl to send him nude photos and then arranged to meet the girl at her home where she was sexually assaulted.

In a press release, Armstrong County District Attorney Scott Andreassi said, “This arrest highlights the dangers posed by the internet to our children and the people who use the internet to prey on their innocence.”

Andreassi says he plans to prosecute Stewart to the fullest extent of the law.

The statement goes on to say, “The fact that Stewart was willing to travel to our county from Arkansas to commit his crimes shows the lengths to which those who prey on our children are willing to go.”

Stewart was arrested in Arkansas and he is now awaiting extradition to Armstrong County.

He will face charges of rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, criminal solicitation and other counts.