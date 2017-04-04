Couple Arrested For Allegedly Doing Heroin In Front Of 2 Small Children

HEMPFIELD (KDKA) – A couple is facing charges for allegedly doing heroin while caring for their two young children.

According to police, the incident happened at an apartment in Hempfield back in February.

When state police arrived, they found Kimberly Henderson, 25, on the floor after an apparent overdose. A woman inside the home was performing CPR and a trooper revived Henderson with Narcan.

Henderson was taken to Westmoreland Hospital. When she regained consciousness, she told police that she had injected one and a half bags of heroin. She also told police she was using five bags a day.

Her boyfriend, Andrew Henkel, 26, said he injected a bag of heroin before walking to the emergency room. He also told police he was using five or six bags a day.

At the time of the overdose, Henderson and Henkel were caring for their 11-month-old daughter and 3-year-old son.

Both have been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Watch The KDKA-TV News At 5 p.m. For Ross Guidotti’s Full Report

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter