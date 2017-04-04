EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Police: Man Arrested For Trying To Strangle Wife Prior To Moon House Explosion

April 4, 2017 1:34 PM
Filed Under: Moon Township, Ryan Arreola

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The investigation into a house explosion in Moon Township continues, but unrelated charges have been filed against the homeowner.

According to police, Ryan Arreola has been arrested and charged for allegedly trying to strangle his wife.

The incident happened prior to their house exploding on March 23. Arreola was arrested after police interviewed his wife about the explosion.

Arreola is facing charges of strangulation and terroristic threats.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 11.

