Family, Last Year Divided, Thrilled 2nd Brother Gets National Championship Too

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One year ago, a local family cheered as a buzzer-beater by nephew Kris Jenkins won the national championship for Villanova.

But emotions were mixed.

Jenkins is the adopted brother of Nate Britt, who played for the losing team, North Carolina.

Monday night. One year later. Once again, North Carolina goes for the national championship. This time, it would be Nate’s turn.

Aunt Crystal, Aunt Blanche, and Aunt Sandy were torn between the two brothers when they competed for last year’s title.

“My niece, their mother, said she’s staying out in the hall,” Blanche Bennett says. “She wasn’t going to go into the game and watch the game, because she didn’t want to show any emotion for either child. So, I’m going to walk the hall. I said, I’ll be doing the rooting for both of them.”

Sandy Ricketts says there were no divided loyalties this year. It was Nate’s Tarheels all the way.

“I couldn’t take it. I’m walking around. I walk in the kitchen. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, please Lord, please let us win this game.’ And all at once, it’s over. I was like, ‘Thank you Lord, thank you!’”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

“Once they threw the ball and Meeks got it, I was like, it’s over!” Crystal Ricketts added. “I was like, oh my God! I was jumping around everywhere. You should have seen it.”

Now each brother has had a chance to feel the confetti, falling from the ceiling.