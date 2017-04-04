EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Opening Arguments Set In Trial Of Police Ambush Suspect

April 4, 2017 5:13 AM
Filed Under: Ambush, Eric Frein, Pennsylvania State Police

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) – A jury is set to hear opening statements in the trial of an anti-government survivalist who’s accused of killing a Pennsylvania police trooper and injuring a second in a 2014 ambush at their barracks.

Eric Frein (freen) could face a death sentence if he’s convicting in the sneak attack in northeastern Pennsylvania that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounded Trooper Alex Douglass.

Frein led police on a 48-day manhunt in the Pocono Mountains before his capture by U.S. marshals.

Authorities say he confessed to the ambush, calling Dickson’s slaying an assassination meant to “wake people up.” Frein also spoke of wanting to start a revolution in a letter that prosecutors say he wrote to his parents.

Frein has pleaded not guilty.

