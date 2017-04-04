EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

One Of Pa.’s Top 10 Most Expensive Homes For Sale Is In Downtown Pittsburgh

April 4, 2017 8:03 PM By Jon Delano
Filed Under: Fairmont Pittsburgh, Howard Hanna, Howard Hanna Real Estate, Jon Delano, Pennsylvania, Thomas Tull

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nine of the 10 most expensive home residences for sale in Pennsylvania are in Philadelphia, but one key property is in Pittsburgh.

“I’ve been in this business a long time, but this is the finest property all in all, not just price range, but all in all that we’ve ever had the privilege to sell,” Hoddy Hanna told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Tuesday.

Howard Hanna and Piatt Sotheby’s International are co-listing a three-story, seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom penthouse above the Fairmont Hotel in Downtown Pittsburgh.

“Exquisitely finished,” said Hanna. “The detail work in this apartment is just incredible from the marble to the wood floors, to the moldings. It is magnificent.”

The asking price is incredible, too — $13,950,000, says Hanna.

Delano: “Who could buy a place like this?”

Hanna: “Well, it’s not for all of us.”

For sure, but prospective buyers from 10 states have already looked.

“It’s sometimes amazing how we Pittsburghers underestimate the desire to be here and the desire for upper end properties,” Hanna said.

The seller is Thomas Tull, of Los Angeles, part owner of the Steelers and founder of Legendary Entertainment that produced the Batman movies.

Tull just sold his company, but, says Hanna, he is not leaving Pittsburgh.

“He bought a home in Edgeworth,” said Hanna. “He wanted to move his family here. He’s got younger children.”

And a house made more sense than a penthouse, leaving that open to you.

Besides the clearly high-end quality of the penthouse suite, it also comes with a private elevator and not one but five parking spaces down below.

It also comes with a property tax bill, each year, of $135,000.

Are you still in the market?

