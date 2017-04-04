Singer ‘Going Crazy Waiting Over Here’ Writes Song For April The Giraffe

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Like the rest of us, singer-songwriter Rick Reilly is going crazy waiting for April the Giraffe to give birth.

That’s why he decided to write a song about the world-famous giraffe.

“I had been posting a ton of music and a woman named Nancy Parry (who) had been following April said, ‘You should write a song about the giraffe,’” Reilly told CBS New York.

Initially he wasn’t going to because, like the rest of us, he thought this would have happened far sooner than it has, when we first started streaming her live feed on Feb. 22.

“The first verse and chorus just came to me,” he said. “I grabbed my guitar when I got out of the shower and finished the song.”

The Full Lyrics To ‘I’m Going Crazy Waiting (For A Giraffe)’ Song:

Little tiny baby giraffe

Look at all of the friends that you have

There’s no reason to be scared

So won’t you pop on out of there

And put an end to my endless waiting

Because I’m going crazy

I’m going crazy waiting over here

I’m going crazy waiting over here

I just keep waiting, waiting until I finally hear

When I won’t be going crazy over here

Little tiny baby giraffe

you’re making April and Oliver

Wait far too long young lad

Were all waiting and prepared

So won’t you pop on out of there

And put an end to our endless waiting

Because were going crazy

We’re going crazy waiting over here

We’re going crazy waiting over here

We just keep waiting, waiting until we finally hear

When we won’t be going crazy over here