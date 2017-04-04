Singer ‘Going Crazy Waiting Over Here’ Writes Song For April The Giraffe

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Like the rest of us, singer-songwriter Rick Reilly is going crazy waiting for April the Giraffe to give birth.
That’s why he decided to write a song about the world-famous giraffe.
“I had been posting a ton of music and a woman named Nancy Parry (who) had been following April said, ‘You should write a song about the giraffe,’” Reilly told CBS New York.
Initially he wasn’t going to because, like the rest of us, he thought this would have happened far sooner than it has, when we first started streaming her live feed on Feb. 22.
“The first verse and chorus just came to me,” he said. “I grabbed my guitar when I got out of the shower and finished the song.”
The Full Lyrics To ‘I’m Going Crazy Waiting (For A Giraffe)’ Song:
Little tiny baby giraffe
Look at all of the friends that you have
There’s no reason to be scared
So won’t you pop on out of there
And put an end to my endless waiting
Because I’m going crazy
I’m going crazy waiting over here
I’m going crazy waiting over here
I just keep waiting, waiting until I finally hear
When I won’t be going crazy over here
Little tiny baby giraffe
you’re making April and Oliver
Wait far too long young lad
Were all waiting and prepared
So won’t you pop on out of there
And put an end to our endless waiting
Because were going crazy
We’re going crazy waiting over here
We’re going crazy waiting over here
We just keep waiting, waiting until we finally hear
When we won’t be going crazy over here