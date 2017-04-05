Butler To Pittsburgh Bus Service In The Works

PITTSBURGH (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – Expanded commuter bus service between Pittsburgh and Butler remains on track.

The Butler Transit Authority says they’ve ordered several new full-size coach buses for a proposed route that would serve the Route 68 and Interstate 79 corridor.

“This service would go out Route 68, to the park-n-ride at the intersection with Interstate 79, near Route 19, and then express into Pittsburgh to the North Shore,” Butler Transit Authority Executive Director John Paul said.

Paul said the park-n-ride lot outside of Evans City is also utilized by the New Castle Transit Authority, which will expand commuters’ options for bus times and destinations.

“We’re trying to schedule it so that our service and their service doesn’t overlap,” Paul said. “But instead, provide 20-minute headways from that location to allow riders to go Downtown via New Castle service or to the North Shore via Butler service.”

Paul said the buses, will have Wi-Fi service and that they will accept the regional fare cards that are also used on Port Authority buses. The route would also utilize the HOV lanes to avoid heavy traffic and will hopefully be running by July of next near.

The Butler route would end on the North Shore, allowing commuters to use Port Authority Light Rail service into Downtown. New Castle Service already terminates in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Paul adds he hopes the new route will run three or four times during each rush hour.

The service will not impact the Route 8 service already offered from Butler by Myers Coach Lines that has been in operation for the past several years. That service also has a park-n-ride lot at the intersection of Route 8 and Duncan Avenue in Hampton Township.

