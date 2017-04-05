Crime Stoppers: Police Possibly Seeking Same Suspect In O’Hara Twp. Bank Robberies

O’HARA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — There are some striking similarities in the description of a suspect in a pair of bank robberies in O’Hara Township.

The most recent holdup at the Huntington Bank on Freeport Road took place late in the afternoon hours of March 24.

A man wearing a camouflage jacket and armed with a gun ordered three tellers to place money in a canvas bag.

Allegheny County Police Det. Steven Dish said, “The bag was found a short distance from the bank. It was thrown over a guardrail next to a parking lot, and it was discovered that the dye pack had exploded in the bag.”

Last November, a man wearing a dark-colored hoodie walked into the same Huntington Bank carrying a canvas bag and a blue plastic bag.

“He stated he was there to rob the bank and that he had a bomb, and he was holding some sort of an electronic device in his hand,” Det. Dish said.

The suspect put the money in the bag and then fled.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Was it the same man in both robberies? Police say it’s a possibility.

In both holdups, the suspect was white, and wore sunglasses and gloves.

In the most recent robbery, he wore a black knit cap with a “Champion” logo on the front of it.

In the November heist, a bandana covered the man’s face and he was wearing a “Monster Energy” sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers number at 412-255-8477.