Man In Drunk Lives Matter Shirt Charged With Drunken Driving

April 5, 2017 9:52 AM
Filed Under: DUI, Elwood Gutshall III, Newville

NEWVILLE, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – Police in Pennsylvania say they arrested a man wearing a Drunk Lives Matter shirt for drunken driving.

Police say 44-year-old Elwood Gutshall III’s blood-alcohol content was .217, which is about two and a half times the state’s legal limit for drivers when he was pulled over early on March 19 in Newville.

He was wearing a green St. Patrick’s Day shirt with the saying on it.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Gutshall, who faces a preliminary hearing May 26.

He is facing a list of charges including, DUI Highest Rate, driving under DUI suspension, and traffic violations.

Nobody answered the phone at his home Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

