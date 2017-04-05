Man In Drunk Lives Matter Shirt Charged With Drunken Driving

NEWVILLE, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – Police in Pennsylvania say they arrested a man wearing a Drunk Lives Matter shirt for drunken driving.
Police say 44-year-old Elwood Gutshall III’s blood-alcohol content was .217, which is about two and a half times the state’s legal limit for drivers when he was pulled over early on March 19 in Newville.
He was wearing a green St. Patrick’s Day shirt with the saying on it.
Online court records don’t list an attorney for Gutshall, who faces a preliminary hearing May 26.
He is facing a list of charges including, DUI Highest Rate, driving under DUI suspension, and traffic violations.
Nobody answered the phone at his home Wednesday.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)