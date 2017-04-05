EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

‘Help Me’: Police Dispatcher Recounts Deadly Barracks Ambush

April 5, 2017 7:50 AM
Filed Under: Alex Douglass, Bryon Dickson, Eric Frein

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) – Jurors are set to hear their first full day of testimony Wednesday in the trial of a man charged in a 2014 sniper attack that killed a Pennsylvania State Police trooper and injured a second.

Eric Frein is accused of opening fire outside the Blooming Grove barracks, killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounding Trooper Alex Douglass. Frein eluded capture for nearly seven weeks.

On Tuesday, a prosecutor used his opening statement to ask jurors to deliver “full justice” to Frein, calling him an assassin who targeted law enforcement in hopes of sparking a revolution. A police dispatcher testified how Dickson mouthed the words “help me” to her after he was shot.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Frein has pleaded not guilty.

