Audubon Society Confirms Eaglet Hatch In Harmar Nest

HARMAR (KDKA) – There’s a new eaglet in the Harmar bald eagle nest.
According to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, the hatch was confirmed Wednesday morning.
While there is no visual of the new eaglet just yet, an adult eagle was seen ripping food into pieces and bending over to feed an eaglet.
WATCH THE EAGLE CAMS:
The Audubon Society expects to be able to see the eaglet through the webcam within a week or so.
An egg in the nest was confirmed on Feb. 27.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter