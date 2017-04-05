EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Audubon Society Confirms Eaglet Hatch In Harmar Nest

April 5, 2017 10:42 AM
Filed Under: Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, Bald Eagles, Harmar

HARMAR (KDKA) – There’s a new eaglet in the Harmar bald eagle nest.

According to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, the hatch was confirmed Wednesday morning.

While there is no visual of the new eaglet just yet, an adult eagle was seen ripping food into pieces and bending over to feed an eaglet.

WATCH THE EAGLE CAMS:

The Audubon Society expects to be able to see the eaglet through the webcam within a week or so.

An egg in the nest was confirmed on Feb. 27.

