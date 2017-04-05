EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Kris Letang To Undergo Neck Surgery, Out 4-6 Months

April 5, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins will not have Kris Letang available for the playoffs.

According to an announcement from the team, Letang will require surgery on a herniated disc in his neck and will be out for 4-6 months.

“Kris underwent an MRI in February that revealed a herniated disc in his neck,” General Manager Jim Rutherford said in a statement. “Our neurosurgeons examined him and recommended conservative treatment in an attempt to correct the condition without surgery. Kris had been making progress and was hopeful of returning for the playoffs until about a week ago, when the progress plateaued. He underwent another MRI, and, at that point it was determined that surgery was needed.”

Letang has been out of the lineup since Feb. 21. In 41 games this year, the star defenseman has racked up five goals and 29 assists.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said the team will keep Letang around to help out.

