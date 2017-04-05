Maz’s Game 7 Bat, Jersey Donated To Heinz History Center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Heinz History Center has recaptured a Forbes Field moment that lives on in the hearts of Pittsburgh Pirates fans.

New York Yankees fans? Not so much.

Museum President & CEO Andy Masich and Steelers Hall of Famer Franco Harris unveil donated mementoes of Bill Mazeroski’s historic World Series homer.

“This is the very bat he held that day, Oct. 13, 1960,” Masich said. “And this is the uniform he wore that day.”

KDKA-TV joined Maz three years ago, when he put some of his memorabilia up for auction. It was purchased by Pittsburgh filmmaker Thomas Tull, and donated to the Heinz History Center.

“This is for the people of Pittsburgh,” Harris said, “and we’d like to thank Thomas Tull for that. This is for all of us to enjoy. This is for us to re-live that moment, because these moments are very important to us.”

Maz’s dramatic ninth inning blast was not only the greatest home run in Pittsburgh history, but in Major League history as well. And, many consider Franco’s Immaculate Reception the greatest play in football history.

So, which of the two is the greatest moment of all?

Masich chose to pass the ball.

“Which is greater, Maz’s homer or the Immaculate Reception? You be the judge,” he said.

But, Franco leaves no doubt.

“Which one was the greater moment? The first one. Maz’s.”

