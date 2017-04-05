EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Maz’s Game 7 Bat, Jersey Donated To Heinz History Center

April 5, 2017 3:00 PM By Dave Crawley
Filed Under: Bill Mazeroski, Dave Crawley, Heinz History Center, Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Heinz History Center has recaptured a Forbes Field moment that lives on in the hearts of Pittsburgh Pirates fans.

New York Yankees fans? Not so much.

Museum President & CEO Andy Masich and Steelers Hall of Famer Franco Harris unveil donated mementoes of Bill Mazeroski’s historic World Series homer.

“This is the very bat he held that day, Oct. 13, 1960,” Masich said. “And this is the uniform he wore that day.”

KDKA-TV joined Maz three years ago, when he put some of his memorabilia up for auction. It was purchased by Pittsburgh filmmaker Thomas Tull, and donated to the Heinz History Center.

“This is for the people of Pittsburgh,” Harris said, “and we’d like to thank Thomas Tull for that. This is for all of us to enjoy. This is for us to re-live that moment, because these moments are very important to us.”

Maz’s dramatic ninth inning blast was not only the greatest home run in Pittsburgh history, but in Major League history as well. And, many consider Franco’s Immaculate Reception the greatest play in football history.

So, which of the two is the greatest moment of all?

Masich chose to pass the ball.

“Which is greater, Maz’s homer or the Immaculate Reception? You be the judge,” he said.

But, Franco leaves no doubt.

“Which one was the greater moment? The first one. Maz’s.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

More from Dave Crawley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia