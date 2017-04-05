EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Crash Closes Part Of Parkway West Near Green Tree

April 5, 2017 11:08 AM
Filed Under: Green Treet, Parkway West

GREEN TREE (KDKA) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a major crash on the Parkway West.

According to police, a car rear-ended a tractor-trailer near the old Parkway Center Mall around 10:30 a.m.

Both eastbound lanes are shut down in that area. However, traffic is slowly getting by on the shoulder.

Meanwhile, one westbound lane is open.

There is no word on possible injuries at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia