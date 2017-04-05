Crash Closes Part Of Parkway West Near Green Tree

GREEN TREE (KDKA) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a major crash on the Parkway West.
According to police, a car rear-ended a tractor-trailer near the old Parkway Center Mall around 10:30 a.m.
Both eastbound lanes are shut down in that area. However, traffic is slowly getting by on the shoulder.
Meanwhile, one westbound lane is open.
There is no word on possible injuries at this time.
