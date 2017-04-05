EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Woman, Child Safe After Possible Homewood Abduction, Suspect Kills Self

April 5, 2017 6:35 AM By Lisa Washington
Filed Under: Homewood, Lisa Washington, Swissvale

SWISSVALE (KDKA/AP) – A woman and child are safe after a possible abduction in Homewood early Wednesday morning.

According to emergency dispatchers, the incident started in the 500 block of El Court around 2:14 a.m.

Someone reportedly called 911 to say they heard windows smashing. The caller also reportedly saw a man holding a gun to the back of a woman who was with a small child.

The mother and child were later found safe in Swissvale.

Later in the morning, police were called to the intersection of Highland and Manor Avenues in Swissvale. According to the Associated Press, the suspect was found dead in a car at that location. He reportedly took his own life.

The medical examiner arrived around 6:30 a.m.

No other information has been released.

