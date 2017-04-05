Police Investigating Double Shooting In Homestead-Munhall Area

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man and a woman were shot this afternoon along a street near the border of Homestead and Munhall.

The gunfire rang out around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of E. 17th Avenue and West Street.

Witnesses said they heard as many as 15-20 shots.

A man, who lives along the street where it happened, says he was home with his 4-year-old daughter when they both heard the shots.

“I saw an active police scene on 17th and West that was taped off, and then I made a left down 17th and I saw the ambulances there and it looked like they had one person in the ambulance,” said Pastor Keith Cuffold, a neighbor.

A vehicle was reportedly seen leaving the scene after the incident.

The witness said gunfire has become too common in his neighborhood.

“It’s common but not accepted,” the pastor said. “A lot of the neighbors that I speak to and myself who live in this community, it’s not acceptable but we understand that it comes with the territory of living here.”

There’s no word yet on what prompted the shooting or the condition of the victims.

The investigation continues.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter