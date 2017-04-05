Rania’s Recipes: Espagnole Sauce & Beef Stock

Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off two great sauce recipes!

Beef Stock

4 tablespoons olive or vegetable oil

4 pounds meaty beef bones, such as ribs, shin, neck, or tail

16 cups cold water

1 onion, peeled and quartered

1 carrot, peeled

1 rib celery

2 large cloves garlic, crushed

2 sprigs fresh thyme

1 bay leaf

1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions:

In a 10-quart pot, heat the oil over medium-high heat and cook beef bones, in 2 batches if necessary, until very deeply browned on all sides, including the meaty edges of ribs, for 6 to 8 minutes per side. Reduce the heat if they threaten to burn. Remove the beef to a plate and pour off the oil in the pot.

Return the pot to medium-high heat and add the water, scraping the bottom of the pot to loosen any browned bits. Return the beef bones, and any accumulated juices, and bring to a simmer. As it comes to a simmer, skim off any impurities that rise to the surface with a ladle or large spoon.

Add the onion, carrot, celery, garlic, thyme, bay leaf, and salt. Cook uncovered, at the barest possible simmer, with just a few bubbles breaking the surface, stirring occasionally, for 2 1/2 hours.

Remove from the heat and let the stock rest for 15 minutes. Strain stock through a large fine-mesh strainer or a colander double-lined with damp cheesecloth into a large bowl.

Fill a larger bowl or the sink with ice and water and nest the bowl of stock in it. Stir regularly until the stock has cooled.

Transfer the cooled stock to airtight containers, and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Espagnole Sauce

1 small carrot, coarsely chopped

1 medium onion, coarsely chopped

1/2 stick (1/4 cup) unsalted butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

4 cups hot beef stock or reconstituted beef-veal demi-glace concentrate*

1/4 cup canned tomato purée

2 large garlic cloves, coarsely chopped

1 celery rib, coarsely chopped

1/2 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

1 Turkish or 1/2 California bay leaf

Directions:

Cook carrot and onion in butter in a 3-quart heavy saucepan over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden, 7 to 8 minutes. Add flour and cook roux over moderately low heat, stirring constantly, until medium brown, 6 to 10 minutes. Add hot stock in a fast stream, whisking constantly to prevent lumps, then add tomato purée, garlic, celery, peppercorns, and bay leaf and bring to a boil, stirring. Reduce heat and cook at a bare simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until reduced to about 3 cups, about 45 minutes.

Pour sauce through a fine-mesh sieve into a bowl, discarding solids.

*Available at some specialty foods shops and (stock requires a dilution ratio of 1/4 cup concentrate to 4 cups water).