State House Approves Airport Tablet Gambling Bill

April 5, 2017 2:32 PM
Filed Under: Airport Gambling, gambling, House, Ross Guidotti

PITTSBURGH – The State House approved a bill on Tuesday that would allow limited gambling in some airports in western Pennsylvania.

According to the Tribune Review, tablet gambling would be allowed at eight local airports, including Pittsburgh International and Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

Gambling would be limited to the boarding areas of the airport. By limiting the amount of people who can gamble, officials say the risk of turning the airport into a casino-type establishment would be low.

Standard gambling laws would apply; Travelers would still have to be at least 21 years old to play.

Casinos which currently have slot machines would be allowed to apply for an airport gaming certificate. Approved casinos would then pay a one-time, $1 million fee, as well as 14 percent of their daily gross revenue from their airport games.

The bill still has to be approved by the State Senate.

