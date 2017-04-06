5 Charged Following String Of Bomb Threats Against Plum School District

PLUM (KDKA) — Five people have been charged following a string of bomb threats made against the Plum Borough School District.

In a letter sent to parents, the District indicates that five of six people accused of orchestrating the threats have been charged.

There have been six bomb threats in less than a month in the Plum Borough School District.

“The District is simultaneously pursuing appropriate disciplinary actions against the students, which includes expulsion hearings,” the note stated, in part. “All of the threats over the past four months originated from within our schools and community. All the individuals involved in these incidents are Plum children.”

The charges come following a school board meeting held Tuesday evening, where parents demanded answers.

“The opportunity has been there for them to change the safety model. Take safety out of the hands of the administration,” parent, Bill Chapla, said.

“What’s it going to take for them to take safety seriously in these schools? We’ve had enough drills, six bomb threats, gun threats, junior high, elementary and high school. When’s enough enough?” said parent Chad Salerno.

In the letter sent announcing the charges, the District acknowledged that students may feel a heightened sense of fear, and that it is taking measures to understand the problems, mitigate threats and support students.

