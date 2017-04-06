WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Cable Giant Comcast Offers Cellular Plans On Verizon Network

April 6, 2017 2:40 PM
Filed Under: Comcast

NEW YORK (AP) – Comcast will start selling cellphone plans in the coming months, using a network it’s leasing from Verizon.

Many subscribers will save money, especially if they don’t use a lot of data. Only Comcast internet customers can sign up.

Comcast says its wireless service is aimed at holding onto its customers. Comcast’s key competitors – AT&T’s DirecTV and Verizon’s FiOS – are part of companies with wireless offerings.

The best deals will go to Comcast’s highest-tier customers. A family of four could get unlimited data for $180 a month combined, the same as Verizon. For customers who don’t qualify for the special pricing, unlimited data for four lines will cost $260.

For customers who don’t need a lot of cellular data, Comcast charges a flat rate of $12 per gigabyte.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

