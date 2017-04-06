Cable Giant Comcast Offers Cellular Plans On Verizon Network

NEW YORK (AP) – Comcast will start selling cellphone plans in the coming months, using a network it’s leasing from Verizon.
Many subscribers will save money, especially if they don’t use a lot of data. Only Comcast internet customers can sign up.
Comcast says its wireless service is aimed at holding onto its customers. Comcast’s key competitors – AT&T’s DirecTV and Verizon’s FiOS – are part of companies with wireless offerings.
The best deals will go to Comcast’s highest-tier customers. A family of four could get unlimited data for $180 a month combined, the same as Verizon. For customers who don’t qualify for the special pricing, unlimited data for four lines will cost $260.
For customers who don’t need a lot of cellular data, Comcast charges a flat rate of $12 per gigabyte.
