SWAT Team Called To Home In Canonsburg

April 6, 2017 6:33 PM
Filed Under: Canonsburg, Ralph Iannotti, SWAT Team, Washington County

CANONSBURG (KDKA) — The SWAT team was called to a home in Canonsburg this evening.

Officials were called to the scene around 6 p.m. in the area of West College and Pike Streets.

Several streets in the area had to be shut down and residents were told to stay inside.

But by 6:45 p.m., crews were clearing the scene.

There’s no word yet on what prompted the situation and police are not yet releasing many details.

