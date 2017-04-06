SWAT Team Called To Home In Canonsburg

CANONSBURG (KDKA) — The SWAT team was called to a home in Canonsburg this evening.
Officials were called to the scene around 6 p.m. in the area of West College and Pike Streets.
Several streets in the area had to be shut down and residents were told to stay inside.
But by 6:45 p.m., crews were clearing the scene.
There’s no word yet on what prompted the situation and police are not yet releasing many details.
