County Announces Clemente Bridge Closure Plan For Pirates Season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Department of Public Works today announced a modified closure plan for the Roberto Clemente Bridge during the 2017 Pirates season.
- Mondays-Thursdays – The bridge will remain open to vehicular traffic.
- Friday, April 7 (Home Opener) – The bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic starting at 10:00 a.m., and it will reopen to vehicular traffic one hour after the end of the game.
- Fridays, April 14-May 19 – The bridge will remain open to vehicular traffic.
- Fridays, May 26-Sept. 22 – On game days, the bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic starting at 2:00 p.m., and it will reopen to vehicular traffic one hour after the end of each game.
- Saturdays, Sundays & Holidays – On game days, the bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic at various times requested by the Pirates, and it will reopen to vehicular traffic one hour after the end of each game (see attached schedule).
