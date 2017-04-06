WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Crews Respond To Crash In Beechview Neighborhood

April 6, 2017 1:16 PM
Filed Under: Beechview, West Liberty Avenue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews were called Thursday afternoon to the Beechview area for vehicle collision.

It happened around 1 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Liberty Avenue.

Images from the scene showed an Allegheny health Network vehicle crashed into a pole, and a black car crushed against a separate pole.

No injury information was available.

